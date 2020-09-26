NALCO, NRL sign long-term pact for supply of CP Coke

-
ALSO READ
NALCO records success in bauxite,alumina production
Govt lays down quota allocation procedure for calcined pet coke import for 2020-21
NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-D coal block
National Aluminium Company announces change in directorate
National Aluminium Company announces change in directorate
-
State-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) on 24 September 2020 for long term supply of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) to ensure raw material security.
NRL signed an MoU with aluminum giant NALCO for long term supply of CPC for a period of 5 years with an annual estimated sale of 40,000 MT (+/-10%).
NRL said the MoU will be a win-win situation for both organizations with NRL gaining a dedicated market while NALCO ensuring raw material security for itself.
NRL produces around 70 ~ 75 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of CPC per annum by processing raw petroleum coke generated in the refining process. CPC will be dispatched from NRL's marketing terminal at Numaligarh in Assam to NALCO's smelter plant at Angul in Odisha by Railway rake, the statement added. The announcement was made on 25 September 2020.
On a consolidated basis, NALCO net profit slumped 82.9% to Rs 16.69 crore on a 33.8% drop in net sales to Rs 1,380.63 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
NALCO is a Navratna group 'A' CPSE having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power under Ministry of Mines, Government of India. As of 30 June 2020, the Government of India held 51.50% equity of NALCO.
Shares of NALCO jumped 5.65% to Rs 31.80 on Friday (25 September). The scrip has surged 30.06% from its 52-week low of Rs 24.45 hit on 13 March 2020.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 38.336 on Friday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 34.89 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 35.36.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU