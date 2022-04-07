Lupin completes acquisition of AFDIL brands

Lupin announced today the completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of brands from Anglo-French Drugs & Industries (AFDIL) and its Associates.

The acquisition will strengthen Lupin's India Formulation business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of vitamins, minerals, supplements and neurological products.

The acquisition of the AFDIL brands takes Lupin further in shaping its portfolio to emerge as a leading pharmaceutical company in India.

