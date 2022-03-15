Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd and NMDC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2022.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd tumbled 7.99% to Rs 534.45 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24806 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd crashed 5.82% to Rs 473.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd lost 5.52% to Rs 36.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd slipped 5.50% to Rs 558.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd dropped 5.44% to Rs 147.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

