SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd and Ester Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2022.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd crashed 15.67% to Rs 42.5 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd lost 11.38% to Rs 598.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mawana Sugars Ltd tumbled 8.74% to Rs 149.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd shed 7.19% to Rs 153. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1370 shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd plummeted 6.71% to Rs 121. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24931 shares in the past one month.

