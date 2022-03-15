SBI Life board to mull interim dividend on March 22

SBI Life Insurance Company said that the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, to consider and recommend payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date of 30 March 2022 has been fixed for the purpose of entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

SBI Life Insurance Company is one of the leading life Insurance companies in India. The company has diversified distribution network comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, micro agents, common service centers, insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

The company's standalone net profit surged 56.34% to Rs 364.06 crore on a 30.93% rise in net premium income to Rs 18,025.34 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip was currently trading 0.07% higher at Rs 1070 on the BSE.

