DRL completes acquisition of Nimbus Health

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) informed that the company has completed the acquisition of Nimbus Health GmbH.

Nimbus Health GmbH is now a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company with effect from 24 February 2022, DRL said.

DRL on 3rd February 2022 announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nimbus Health GmbH. Nimbus Health is a privately owned, licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler from Germany focusing on medical cannabis in Germany. The company will be operating under the brand Nimbus Health and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its businesses, Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.

