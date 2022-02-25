Wipro gains on plans to hire more professionals in Brazil

Wipro advanced 3.57% to Rs 556 after the company announced that it will be hiring more than 500 new professionals over the next fiscal year to support its growth in delivering cloud solutions to clients.

The company will be hiring throughout Brazil, especially in the Northeast region for a range of roles from IT and engineering to consulting, business development and operations.

The company's hiring goals are reflective of the company's strong growth in the Brazilian market driven by the human cloud concept, which helps organizations attract new talent and foster growth in a hybrid work environment, the IT firm said.

As the concept of full-time office gets replaced with one that is more flexible and more accommodating to the lifestyle choices made by today's digital workforce,

Wipro said it is increasing investments in its cloud capabilities to help customers achieve their business goals in this new world of hybrid work. The IT company last year announced that it is planning to invest $1B in cloud technologies over the next three years.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.

