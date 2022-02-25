Infosys gains after launching Metaverse foundry

The IT major has launched Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fasttrack enterprises' exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments, for their customers, workplace, products and operations.

Infosys metaverse foundry converges the power of domain and design expertise, platforms and digital accelerators, with strong relationships in a rich creator-partner economy. Several businesses have benefited from Infosys metaverse foundry.

Powered by Infosys metaverse foundry, Infosys will extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse. This will enable the company's workforce to seamlessly switch between physical and virtual learning spaces while benefiting from engaging and serendipitous interactions with fellow learners and educators. The environment will include hybrid libraries, heuristically evolved virtual classrooms, gamified learning and digital twins to better understand complex concepts.

Infosys metaverse foundry helps enterprises navigate the metaverse by partnering with them through the Discover-Create-Scale cycle.

Shares of Infosys advanced 1.93% to currently trade at Rs 1,709.95 on the BSE. The scrip has traded in the range of Rs 1,717.10 and Rs 1,697.50 so far during the day.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

