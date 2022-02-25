Volumes soar at Ambuja Cements Ltd counter

-
Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 6.12 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 February 2022.
Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 6.12 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.28% to Rs.313.85. Volumes stood at 4.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd witnessed volume of 2.93 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93187 shares. The stock increased 3.90% to Rs.421.40. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd clocked volume of 10297 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4700 shares. The stock gained 2.73% to Rs.730.80. Volumes stood at 18755 shares in the last session.
NBCC (India) Ltd saw volume of 13.63 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.32% to Rs.38.35. Volumes stood at 18.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd notched up volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.46% to Rs.106.60. Volumes stood at 8.18 lakh shares in the last session.
