Dwarikesh Sugar board declares interim dividend of Rs 2 per share

The board of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries on Tuesday, 29 March 2022, declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2021-22. Record date for interim dividend is set on Friday, 8 April 2022.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of sugar co-generation of power and industrial alcohol.

The company's net profit surged 286.6% to Rs 28.88 crore on 57.8% spurt in net sales to Rs 601.35 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries were down 1.13% to Rs 122.05 on BSE.

Based on ruling market price, the stock offers a dividend yield of 1.64%.

