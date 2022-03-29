Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 74.72 points or 0.4% at 18820.85 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.95%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.79%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.26%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.86%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.58%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.13 or 0.27% at 57751.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.45 points or 0.28% at 17270.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.02 points or 0.49% at 27788.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.95 points or 0.37% at 8400.88.

On BSE,1452 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)