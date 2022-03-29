Energy stocks fall

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 39.58 points or 0.48% at 8138.9 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.26%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.95%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 2.68%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.51%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.68%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.18%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.1%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.79%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 4.99%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.1%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.83%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.13 or 0.27% at 57751.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.45 points or 0.28% at 17270.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.02 points or 0.49% at 27788.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.95 points or 0.37% at 8400.88.

On BSE,1452 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

