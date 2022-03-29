FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 21.72 points or 0.17% at 13090.87 at 13:51 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Future Consumer Ltd (down 18.18%), KRBL Ltd (down 3.39%),Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 3.23%),Globus Spirits Ltd (down 2.82%),Waterbase Ltd (down 2.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.23%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2.18%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 2.12%), Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.97%), and Godrej Industries Ltd (down 1.84%).
On the other hand, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (up 8.48%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 5.27%), and Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 5%) moved up.
At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.13 or 0.27% at 57751.62.
The Nifty 50 index was up 48.45 points or 0.28% at 17270.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.02 points or 0.49% at 27788.25.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.95 points or 0.37% at 8400.88.
On BSE,1452 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.
