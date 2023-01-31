Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 63.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.17% to Rs 383.84 croreNet profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 63.57% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.17% to Rs 383.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales383.84601.35 -36 OPM %6.919.16 -PBDT28.4052.14 -46 PBT15.0341.11 -63 NP10.5228.88 -64
