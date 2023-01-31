Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 63.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.17% to Rs 383.84 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 63.57% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.17% to Rs 383.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.383.84601.356.919.1628.4052.1415.0341.1110.5228.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)