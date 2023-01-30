GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 89.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 35884.51 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 89.06% to Rs 413.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3780.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 35884.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26145.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35884.5126145.091.3417.701360.765427.37662.074819.80413.763780.78

