GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 89.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 35884.51 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) declined 89.06% to Rs 413.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3780.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 35884.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26145.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35884.5126145.09 37 OPM %1.3417.70 -PBDT1360.765427.37 -75 PBT662.074819.80 -86 NP413.763780.78 -89
