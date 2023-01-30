Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 13.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 251.55 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 13.38% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 251.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 260.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.251.55260.302.441.885.514.105.213.833.392.99

