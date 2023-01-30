JUST IN
Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 13.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 251.55 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 13.38% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 251.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 260.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales251.55260.30 -3 OPM %2.441.88 -PBDT5.514.10 34 PBT5.213.83 36 NP3.392.99 13

Mon, January 30 2023. 14:27 IST

