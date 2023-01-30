S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 1.66 croreNet profit of S V Global Mill rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.661.65 1 OPM %37.9534.55 -PBDT0.710.60 18 PBT0.620.52 19 NP0.400.30 33
