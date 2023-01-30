S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of S V Global Mill rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.661.6537.9534.550.710.600.620.520.400.30

