Dynacons Systems bags Rs 27-cr order from Bombay High Court

The IT solutions company has won a digitization order worth Rs 26.99 crore from High Court of Judicature at Bombay.

The scope of order includes supply, installation and setup of 2400 Apple iPad at 2400 judicial offices all over Maharashtra, Dynacons Systems & Solutions said in a statement.

Mumbai-based Dynacons Systems & Solutions undertakes all activities related to IT infrastructure including infrastructure design and consulting services, turnkey systems integration of large Network and Data Centre infrastructures including supply of associated equipment and software, onsite and remote facilities management of multi location infrastructure of domestic clients.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 118.90% to Rs 7.53 crore on 7.81% increase in net sales to Rs 171.96 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of Dynacons Systems & Solutions fell 3.10% to Rs 348.80 on Friday, 10 March 2023.

