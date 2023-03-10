Alps Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2023.

Alps Industries Ltd tumbled 9.20% to Rs 1.48 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15955 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 9.00% to Rs 576.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29487 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd crashed 7.64% to Rs 15.96. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd corrected 6.59% to Rs 104. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42712 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd dropped 5.73% to Rs 4.11. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7048 shares in the past one month.

