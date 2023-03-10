Volumes spurt at Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd counter

JUST IN
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 182.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.73 lakh shares

JBM Auto Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2023.

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 38.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.648.00. Volumes stood at 16.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 77433 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13978 shares. The stock gained 3.20% to Rs.1,527.15. Volumes stood at 24176 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd clocked volume of 8.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.1,983.60. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 45.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.19% to Rs.267.90. Volumes stood at 11.94 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:30 IST

