GRM Overseas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2023.

GRM Overseas Ltd crashed 7.80% to Rs 260 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12108 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 7.01% to Rs 68.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd tumbled 5.30% to Rs 266.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd fell 5.06% to Rs 2927.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10681 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 310.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29613 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)