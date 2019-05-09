The G E Shipping Co delivers its Very Large Gas Carrier "Jag Vishnu" to the buyers

JUST IN
On 08 May 2019

The Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that it has delivered its 1994 built Very Large Gas Carrier (VLCC) "Jag Vishnu" to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in January 2019. The Company's current fleet (excluding "Jag Vishnu") stands at 47 vessels, comprising 34 tankers (12 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers (I Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax, 5 Supramax) with an average age of 11.44 years aggregating 3.85 mn dwt.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 11:31 IST

