The G E Shipping Co delivers its Very Large Gas Carrier "Jag Vishnu" to the buyers

-
ALSO READ
Great Eastern Shipping Q4 net profit at Rs 148 cr
Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 204.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company standalone net profit rises 379.84% in the December 2018 quarter
Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter
-
On 08 May 2019The Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that it has delivered its 1994 built Very Large Gas Carrier (VLCC) "Jag Vishnu" to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in January 2019. The Company's current fleet (excluding "Jag Vishnu") stands at 47 vessels, comprising 34 tankers (12 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers (I Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax, 5 Supramax) with an average age of 11.44 years aggregating 3.85 mn dwt.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU