Business Standard

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 93.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 71.79 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products declined 93.74% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 71.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.7959.66 20 OPM %11.4619.88 -PBDT4.589.75 -53 PBT0.356.08 -94 NP0.325.11 -94

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:58 IST

