Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 93.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 81.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group
Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group
Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group
Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 71.79 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products declined 93.74% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 71.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.7959.66 20 OPM %11.4619.88 -PBDT4.589.75 -53 PBT0.356.08 -94 NP0.325.11 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU