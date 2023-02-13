Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 93.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 71.79 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products declined 93.74% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 71.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.7959.6611.4619.884.589.750.356.080.325.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)