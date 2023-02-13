JUST IN
Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 117.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 3842.55 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 117.82% to Rs 314.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 144.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 3842.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3514.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3842.553514.61 9 OPM %9.716.90 -PBDT538.26366.92 47 PBT460.33295.88 56 NP314.58144.42 118

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:58 IST

