Gayatri Highways reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 1.87 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.871.32 42 OPM %71.1267.42 -PBDT-0.98-3.35 71 PBT-0.99-3.36 71 NP-0.99-3.36 71
