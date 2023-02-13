Vijaya Diagnostic Centre standalone net profit declines 35.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 110.97 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 35.44% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 110.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.110.97108.3139.3743.5741.8846.2521.6833.3816.1625.03

