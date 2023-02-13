Vijaya Diagnostic Centre standalone net profit declines 35.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 110.97 croreNet profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 35.44% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 110.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.97108.31 2 OPM %39.3743.57 -PBDT41.8846.25 -9 PBT21.6833.38 -35 NP16.1625.03 -35
