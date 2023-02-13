JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre standalone net profit declines 35.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 110.97 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 35.44% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 110.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.97108.31 2 OPM %39.3743.57 -PBDT41.8846.25 -9 PBT21.6833.38 -35 NP16.1625.03 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU