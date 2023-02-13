JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 15.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 603.88 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 15.05% to Rs 80.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 603.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 501.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales603.88501.88 20 OPM %19.6317.82 -PBDT123.60105.79 17 PBT108.0392.79 16 NP80.1969.70 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU