Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 15.05% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 25.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Grindwell Norton rises after Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY despite higher expenses
Volumes soar at Grindwell Norton Ltd counter
Grindwell Norton commissions its state-of-the-art paper maker unit in Bengaluru
Capital Goods shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 603.88 croreNet profit of Grindwell Norton rose 15.05% to Rs 80.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 603.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 501.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales603.88501.88 20 OPM %19.6317.82 -PBDT123.60105.79 17 PBT108.0392.79 16 NP80.1969.70 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU