Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 15.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 603.88 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 15.05% to Rs 80.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 603.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 501.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.603.88501.8819.6317.82123.60105.79108.0392.7980.1969.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)