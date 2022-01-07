Easy Trip Planners rallies on bonus issue plan

-
Easy Trip Planners jumped 4% to Rs 558 after the board of directors of the company, on 12 January 2022, decided to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares.
The acquiring company, Easy Trip Planners' consolidated net profit surged to Rs 27.13 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 6.16 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter jumped to Rs 43.69 crore from Rs 9.95 crore reported in the same period last year.
Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) is an online travel platform, offering end to end travel solutions which include air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.
