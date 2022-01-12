Bajaj Finance gains on fund raising plans

Bajaj Finance rose 2.32% to Rs 7847 after the company said that its board will also consider the raising of funds by debt issue/issue of non-convertible debentures.

On the same day, the board will also consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

The company reported 53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,481 crore on a 19% rise in total income to Rs 7,732 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)