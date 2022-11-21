Easy Trip Planners spurts ahead of record date for stock split, bonus

Easy Trip Planners surged 17.31% to Rs 55.90 ahead of the company's record date for the proposed 2-for-1 stock split and the 3:1 bonus shares.

The record date for the proposed stock split and bonus share issue is set on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Shareholders whose names appear in a company's record as on the record day will be entitled for the proposed stock split and bonus issue.

The company will split each existing equity share of face value of Rs 2 into two equity shares of face value of Re 1 fully paid- up. Further, it will issue three bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for each equity share of Re 1 each.

The company's board will meet on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, to consider and approve the allotment of bonus equity shares.

Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) is India's one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. It offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value- added services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 4.02% to Rs 28.22 crore on 91.53% rise in net sales to Rs 108.50 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

