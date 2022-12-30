EC proposes remote voting for inter-state migrants

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said that it has developed a prototype for a Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) which will enable remote voting by migrant voters.

This modified form of EVM can handle up to 72 multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth. The initiative, if implemented, can lead to a social transformation for the migrants and connect with their roots.

The Commission has invited all recognised 8 National and 57 State Political Parties on 16 January 2023 to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype remote EVM.

The technical expert committee members will also be present. The commission has also solicited written views of recognised political parties by 31 January 2023 on various related issues including changes required in legislation, changes in administrative procedures and voting method/RVM/technology, if any other, for the domestic migrants.

Based on the feedback received from various stakeholders and demonstration of the prototype, EC will appropriately carry forward the process of implementing remote voting method.

The voter turnout in Elections 2019 was 67.4% and EC is concerned about the issue of over 30 crore electors not exercising their franchise and also differential voter turnout in various States/UTs.

