Winter session of Parliament concludes six days ahead of schedule

The winter session of Parliament concluded early on Friday (23 December) with both houses adjourned sine die. The winter session which started on 7 December, was scheduled to end on 29 December.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reported 97% of productivity of the House.

Parliament's winter session began on 7 December and since then the lower house has held 13 sittings in which seven bills were passed while nine bills were introduced in the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House had productivity of 102% during the session. He said the House passed and returned nine bills during the period with 160 members participating.

Dhankhar added that 31 Private Members' Bills were introduced and there were 205 special mentions. He also said 1 hour 46 minutes time of the House was wasted due to disruption.

The session was disrupted last week with the opposition leaders clashing with the government over many issues including the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)