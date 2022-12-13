India can play bridging role in increasingly divided world around conflicts such as Ukraine: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (12 December) said that India can play a bridging role in an increasingly divided world around conflicts such as Ukraine.

Addressing India Global Forum (IGF)-UAE summit in Dubai, Dr Jaishankar highlighted two big divides in the world, largely impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. One is the East-West divide centring around Ukraine and the other is a north-south divide centring around development, he said.

"I do believe a country like India can play that bridging role, not alone. I think UAE for example, can in a sense and has also been doing something so like some other countries. But there is a need today to bridge," he added.

Jaishankar also underscored the trade ties between India and UAE and said that the UAE is today India's third largest trade partner. It is India's 2nd largest export market. He also said both the countries want to use this relationship to shape the changing world. A defining decision of this transformation is signing of the bilateral trade pact which led to such effective results and speaks volumes for bilateral relationship, the minister added.

