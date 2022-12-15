Srinagar and Jammu airports to be expanded: Govt

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the NDA government is committed to the growth of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Scindia said that the terminal at Srinagar was being expanded at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

He added that the central government had expansion plan of Rs 800 crore for the Jammu airport.

