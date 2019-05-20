ECL Finance mobilises over Rs 300 cr from NCD Tranche 1 issue

The Public Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by Finance, the NBFC arm of has been fully subscribed. The issue successfully mobilized over Rs 300 crore within eight days.

The Tranche I Issue was opened on 10 May and was scheduled to close on 07 June.

The base size of the issue was Rs 150 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 150 crore aggregating to a total of Rs 300 crore.

The Tranche I Issue has seen a keen interest from with the being oversubscribed by 2.36 times with total collection of Rs 212 crore. The Tranche I Issue received close to 15,827 applications pan

