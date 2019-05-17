JUST IN
Water Storage Level Of Major Reservoirs Slips To 22%
Board of UPL approves bonus issue in ratio of 1:2

At meeting held on 17 May 2019

The Board of UPL at its meeting held on 17 May 2019 has approved issue of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by capitalization of its reserves in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for every 2 (two) existing equity shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up held by the members as on a ''record date'' to be fixed hereafter for the purpose. These Bonus shares shall not be eligible for any dividend recommended by the Board before their allotment.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:18 IST

