L&T Finance Holdings allots 1.45 crore CRPS on private placement basis

-
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Holdings update on L&T Finance's public issue of NCDs
L&T Finance Holdings Q4 net profit jumps 2-folds to Rs 552.12 cr
L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 105.64% in the March 2019 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 29.35% in the March 2019 quarter
L&T Finance raises Rs 3,238 cr through bonds
-
L&T Finance Holdings has allotted 145,40,000 Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ('CRPS') of face value of Rs. 100 each at par aggregating to a nominal amount of Rs. 145.40 crore on a private placement basis to identified investors (base issue size: Rs. 75 crore with option to retain over subscription upto Rs. 120 crore aggregating to a maximum of Rs. 195 crore as per the Information Memorandum dated 14 May 2019).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU