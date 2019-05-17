L&T Finance Holdings allots 1.45 crore CRPS on private placement basis

has allotted 145,40,000 Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ('CRPS') of face value of Rs. 100 each at par aggregating to a nominal amount of Rs. 145.40 crore on a private placement basis to identified investors (base issue size: Rs. 75 crore with option to retain over subscription upto Rs. 120 crore aggregating to a maximum of Rs. 195 crore as per the Information Memorandum dated 14 May 2019).

