Spencer's Retail to acquire 100% Stake of Godrej Nature's Basket

The Board of Directors of Spencer's Retail at its meeting held on 17 May 2019 has granted its approval for acquisition of 100% stake in Natures Basket Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Godrej Industries (GIL), subject to approval of the Shareholders of both the Companies.
Operating since 2005, Nature's Basket is a neighbourhood convenience store format grocery retailer which sells products ranging from fresh fruits & vegetables, fish & meat, artisanal breads, FMCG and staples.
Spencer's Retail, part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, is a multi-format retailer providing a wide range of quality products across categories such as food, personal care, fashion, home essentials, electrical and electronics to its key consumers.
Specialty sections such as Spencer's Gourmet, Patisserie, Wine and Liquor, and the recently launched Epicuisine section are some of the key differentiators in our hypermarket stores.
