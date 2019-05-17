Spencer's Retail to acquire 100% Stake of Godrej Nature's Basket

The Board of Directors of at its meeting held on 17 May 2019 has granted its approval for acquisition of 100% stake in Natures Basket Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Industries (GIL), subject to approval of the Shareholders of both the

Operating since 2005, is a neighbourhood convenience store format grocery retailer which sells products ranging from fresh fruits & vegetables, fish & meat, artisanal breads, FMCG and staples.

Retail, part of RP Group, is a providing a wide range of across categories such as food, personal care, fashion, home essentials, electrical and to its key consumers.

Specialty sections such as Gourmet, Patisserie, Wine and Liquor, and the recently launched Epicuisine section are some of the key differentiators in our hypermarket stores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)