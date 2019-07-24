Ecoboard Industries sells non-core assets

Ecoboard Industries announced that on 19 July 2019 it has concluded the sale of company's non-core assets comprising factory, land, building and ancillary structures situated at gat No. 136-147, 157, 159-166, Jambhulwadi, Islampur, Tal. Walwa, Dist.

Sangli admeasuring 12,33,554 Sq. ft.

The company had closed its plant in the above mentioned property back in the year 2009 due to shortage of raw material at that location. The sale proceeds were used to reduce the outstanding dues of the company.

