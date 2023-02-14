Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 69.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 23.29 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast rose 69.81% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.2923.917.303.601.680.921.120.290.900.53

