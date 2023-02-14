JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 69.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 23.29 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast rose 69.81% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.2923.91 -3 OPM %7.303.60 -PBDT1.680.92 83 PBT1.120.29 286 NP0.900.53 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU