Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 69.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 23.29 croreNet profit of Ecoplast rose 69.81% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.2923.91 -3 OPM %7.303.60 -PBDT1.680.92 83 PBT1.120.29 286 NP0.900.53 70
