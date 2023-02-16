Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 267.64 crore

Net Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 28.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 86.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 267.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 203.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.267.64203.7815.2642.37-23.78-61.61-29.76-82.99-28.86-86.91

