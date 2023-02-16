Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 55.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 62.14 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 55.88% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 62.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.1455.6515.7911.007.705.134.283.143.182.04

