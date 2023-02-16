Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 55.88% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 62.14 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 55.88% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 62.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.1455.65 12 OPM %15.7911.00 -PBDT7.705.13 50 PBT4.283.14 36 NP3.182.04 56
