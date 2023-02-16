JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharp Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 55.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 62.14 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 55.88% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 62.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.1455.65 12 OPM %15.7911.00 -PBDT7.705.13 50 PBT4.283.14 36 NP3.182.04 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU