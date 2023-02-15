Edvenswa Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 330.00% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Edvenswa Enterprises rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 330.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.430.1034.8830.000.150.040.150.040.050.04

