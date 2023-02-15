Edvenswa Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter
S J S Enterprises standalone net profit rises 3.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 330.00% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Edvenswa Enterprises rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 330.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.430.10 330 OPM %34.8830.00 -PBDT0.150.04 275 PBT0.150.04 275 NP0.050.04 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU