EFC (I) standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corporation issues NCDs aggregating Rs 2500 cr
Indian Oil Corporation issues NCDs aggregating Rs 2500 cr
Cressanda Solutions standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Elan Group announces a record-breaking sales of Rs 2500 crores from its residential project at Dwarka Expressway
2.2 Million Square Feet Mega Project of 4S Developers to Cost more than 2500 Crores
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.62 croreNet profit of EFC (I) rose 2500.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.620 0 OPM %27.160 -PBDT0.440.01 4300 PBT0.440.01 4300 NP0.260.01 2500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU