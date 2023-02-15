Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 3000.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 16.08 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories rose 3000.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.0818.925.783.490.380.090.310.010.310.01

