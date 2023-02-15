Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 3000.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 16.08 croreNet profit of Raasi Refractories rose 3000.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.0818.92 -15 OPM %5.783.49 -PBDT0.380.09 322 PBT0.310.01 3000 NP0.310.01 3000
