Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shanti Educational Initiatives reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Shanti Educational Initiatives standalone net profit rises 455.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Vinny Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Alfavision Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 82.41% to Rs 8.32 croreNet Loss of Shanti Overseas (India) reported to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.41% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.3247.29 -82 OPM %-51.08-3.24 -PBDT-4.87-1.89 -158 PBT-5.63-2.81 -100 NP-5.11-1.97 -159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU