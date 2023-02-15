ARSS Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit declines 97.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 104.55% to Rs 107.37 croreNet profit of ARSS Infrastructure Projects declined 97.48% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 104.55% to Rs 107.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales107.3752.49 105 OPM %-1.67-3.24 -PBDT0.853.32 -74 PBT0.633.20 -80 NP0.072.78 -97
