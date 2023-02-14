JUST IN
Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.62% to Rs 3665.23 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 62.42% to Rs 740.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 456.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.62% to Rs 3665.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2827.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3665.232827.59 30 OPM %23.3920.60 -PBDT1105.86704.37 57 PBT971.02592.94 64 NP740.84456.13 62

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

