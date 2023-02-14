Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 79.25% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 49.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the December 2022 quarter
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 14.34% in the December 2022 quarter
Heranba Industries standalone net profit declines 73.10% in the December 2022 quarter
Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.16% to Rs 76.55 croreNet profit of Emmbi Industries declined 79.25% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.16% to Rs 76.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales76.55109.60 -30 OPM %10.5011.57 -PBDT4.128.99 -54 PBT1.616.77 -76 NP1.055.06 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU