JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade with major gains; Nifty above 17,900
Business Standard

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 79.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.16% to Rs 76.55 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 79.25% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.16% to Rs 76.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales76.55109.60 -30 OPM %10.5011.57 -PBDT4.128.99 -54 PBT1.616.77 -76 NP1.055.06 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU