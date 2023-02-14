Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 79.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.16% to Rs 76.55 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 79.25% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.16% to Rs 76.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.76.55109.6010.5011.574.128.991.616.771.055.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)