Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit declines 90.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.97% to Rs 77.51 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem declined 90.52% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.97% to Rs 77.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.77.51109.132.2415.841.6316.841.6116.841.2112.77

