Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit declines 90.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.97% to Rs 77.51 croreNet profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem declined 90.52% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.97% to Rs 77.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales77.51109.13 -29 OPM %2.2415.84 -PBDT1.6316.84 -90 PBT1.6116.84 -90 NP1.2112.77 -91
